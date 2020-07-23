Contrary to a recent bit of fake news that has been spreading around lately, George Floyd did not appear on the Judge Judy show when he was a young man.

In recent weeks, people have been spreading a misleading video online that claims to show Floyd in Judy Sheindlin’s court room, facing charges for stealing and damaging a car. National Review has noted that the episode was shot 10 years ago, so if Floyd was 17 years old back then, he must’ve been around 27 when he died at the hands of the Minneapolis police two months ago.

The problem, however, is this is a completely different George Floyd.

The man on Judge Judy is identified as George Floyd IV, but as for the man whose death sparked national outrage against racial injustice, his full name was George Perry Floyd, Jr. Floyd Jr. was 46 years old at the time of his death, and if the age discrepancy wasn’t enough, Reuters did a photo comparison and found that the two Floyds do not resemble each other.

Judging by the manner in which the Judge Judy video was spread around, it appears that this is a public effort to falsely portray George Perry Floyd, Jr. in a negative light as America continues to observe protests against police brutality. Ever since these demonstrations took off, critics have made attacks on Floyd’s character in order to delegitimize the protests carried out in his name.

