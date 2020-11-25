Health and Human Services assistant secretary Brett Giroir insisted “no one’s trying to cancel Thanksgiving” as he urged Americans to take protect themselves from the coronavirus throughout the holiday weekend.

As he spoke to MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Wednesday, Giroir was asked for what he would tell Americans who are ignoring CDC guidelines ahead of Thanksgiving, even as case numbers are rising throughout the country. Giroir acknowledged this fact as he warned “we are at a critical and very dangerous part of this pandemic,” and implored people to follow public safety guidelines.

“Look, no one’s trying to cancel Thanksgiving,” Giroir said. “What I urge Americans to do is make a good choice for you. If you can defer travel and have Thanksgiving at Valentine’s Day, do that. If you make the decision to travel and be with your family, be on good behavior before you get together. Try to physically distance in the home. Wear a mask, Don’t crowd people — 20 people in the kitchen — like we do in cajunland to cook all day.”

Giroir emphasized his point by adding “we’re just starting to see some progress from the mitigation efforts that Americans are doing, we need to continue that because we’re not out of the woods yet. It’s still a very dangerous situation.”

