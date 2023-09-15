‘Now They’re Going Full Bore at Hunter Biden’: CNN’s Elie Honig Predicts There’s ‘More to Come’ In Case

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig predicted that there was “more to come” from Special Counsel David Weiss’s probe into Hunter Biden on Friday, one day after Biden was charged with three counts related to his alleged lie on a gun form and subsequent possession of a firearm.

Asked by Poppy Harlow on CNN This Morning to explain Weiss’s change in heart from this summer, when he was prepared to throw the gun charges out, Honig conceded that “DOJ has done a very rapid turnabout on Hunter Biden” and said that more charges could be forthcoming.

He continued:

They walked into a federal courtroom six, seven weeks ago and were ready to get rid of this case for a misdemeanor and dismiss the gun charge, take a misdemeanor tax charge. The deal falls apart. The political pressure builds, David Weiss requested special counsel status. He wants more power, more independence. Merrick Garland grants it, and now they’re going full bore at Hunter Biden. They’ve now indicted him for the gun charge, which carries a ten year max. He’s not going to get anything near ten years, even if he’s convicted. But I also think important to note; that gun charge, I am quite confident, is a placeholder because they were about to hit the five year statute of limitations. They had to get that charge in essentially within the next couple of weeks. I still do think there’s a tax charge coming, we’ve talked about before. Hunter Biden has admitted that he failed to pay over $1,000,000 in taxes. So I think there’s more to come. The question is, does it get beyond the scope of guns and taxes and into something meatier? There’s been no public evidence yet, but we don’t know what DOJ has.

Watch above via CNN.

