Maggie Haberman’s Trumpworld Source Told Her Trump’s Stunning Biden Impeachment Remark Was ‘A Confession’

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman said a Trump ally told her ex-President Donald Trump’s remark suggesting President Joe Biden’s impeachment is retribution for his own impeachments was “a confession.”

In an interview for The Megyn Kelly Show, Trump weighed in on the impeachment inquiry that was announced this week by saying the proverbial quiet part out loud, telling Kelly, “They did it to me. And had they not done it to me, I think, and nobody officially said this, but I think had they not done it to me, and I’m very popular in the Repu– and they like me and I like them, the Republican Party, perhaps you wouldn’t have it being done to them.”

On Monday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, host Anderson Cooper played the clip from that interview, and asked Haberman — a noted Trumpologist with insights informed by decades of coverage and a network of sources — for her analysis, which included a hot-off-the-presses nugget from Trumpworld:

COOPER: I mean, he’s basically admitting it’s retribution and that there would be more retribution on indictments. MAGGIE HABERMAN: It’s not like he’s been particularly subtle on the idea that retribution is coming if he comes back into office, but that is something that people have been hoping to avoid him saying explicitly around this Biden impeachment inquiry because it does make it seem as if it is less on the level. It makes it harder for Republicans who are going to get dragged into this to sell it in districts that are more centrist and so forth. COOPER: How much is he pulling the strings on this impeachment stuff? I mean, you had reported in the Times that Marjorie Taylor Greene had met with him at Bedminster. CNN had reported that he had talked to Elise Stefanik as well. HABERMAN: Elise Stefanik reporting I think, is really important and those conversations I think, have been key here. Our understanding is that he is not aggressively twisting Kevin McCarthy’s arms, but as you know, he doesn’t really have to do that. Sometimes he can just toss out a suggestion or he, you know, ask about it. And I think that in some of the conversations it’s been that way but he’s made very clear as he has publicly, that he favors this and, you know, he has going back several months, and I expect you will hear more of it. But that was a surprisingly candid statement that one person who is an ally of his described as a confession to me about an hour ago.

Watch above via Anderson Cooper 360.

