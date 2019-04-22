NYC Mayor de Blasio: ‘We Are Going to Ban’ Glass and Steel Skyscrapers

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on MSNBC Monday morning his city will ban “inefficient” steel and glass skyscrapers as part of their Green New Deal.

While Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal sputtered in Washington D.C., her home city of New York has embraced key pillars of the plan.

When asked about it on Morning Joe, de Blasio outlined the proposal.

“We are making the Green New Deal come alive here in New York City,” he said. “It’s three very basic ideas. One, the biggest source of emissions in New York City is buildings.”

De Blasio said “strong mandates” for buildings will “guarantee we reduce emissions” — and buildings that do not comply by 2030 will face fines “as high as $1 million or more.”

“We are going to ban the classic glass and steel skyscrapers which are incredibly inefficient,” he continued. “If someone wants to build one of those things they can take a whole lot of steps to make it energy efficient, but we’re not going to allow what we’ve seen in the past.”

The mayor added that New York’s government is going to get all its energy from renewable sources “in the next five years.”

New York has already begun implementing some of those policies.

Last week, the New York City Council passed a bill enforcing strict new standards on large buildings with the goal of reducing their carbon footprint.

