OAN Reporter Blasted Over ‘Insane’ WH Exchange With Trump: ‘Dumbest Question I’ve Ever Heard’

By Ken MeyerMar 19th, 2020, 2:18 pm

Political followers were far from impressed with a One America News personality who derailed the White House press briefing because of her wild exchange with President Donald Trump.

Chanel Rion, one of the most prominent conspiracy theorists on the network, participated in Thursday’s briefing on the coronavirus, and she used her time to ask Trump “Do you consider the use of the term ‘Chinese food’ racist?” This was part of broader question where she said the media was parroting “Chinese Communist Party narratives,” plus she accused the press of “siding with foreign state propaganda, Islamic state radicalism, Latin gangs and cartels.”

Unsurprisingly, this gave Trump a clear path to go on one of his regular tirades against reporters, whom he complained about throughout the briefing.

OAN is well known for their gushingly pro-Trump programming and amplification of conspiracy theories in favor of the president. Rion previously assisted Rudy Giuliani with his Ukraine shenanigans in the midst of Trump’s impeachment, and in terms of the coronavirus, Rion believes the disease was created in a North Carolinian lab with the assistance of Dr. Anthony Fauci (who is part of the White House’s anti-coronavirus task force).

In any event, Rion drew notice for her exchange with the president, which was widely panned as a moment of lunacy and a waste of a question in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

A colleague of Rion’s even left her a not-so-sweet mash note after the briefing:

