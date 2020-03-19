Political followers were far from impressed with a One America News personality who derailed the White House press briefing because of her wild exchange with President Donald Trump.

Chanel Rion, one of the most prominent conspiracy theorists on the network, participated in Thursday’s briefing on the coronavirus, and she used her time to ask Trump “Do you consider the use of the term ‘Chinese food’ racist?” This was part of broader question where she said the media was parroting “Chinese Communist Party narratives,” plus she accused the press of “siding with foreign state propaganda, Islamic state radicalism, Latin gangs and cartels.”

Unsurprisingly, this gave Trump a clear path to go on one of his regular tirades against reporters, whom he complained about throughout the briefing.

OAN is well known for their gushingly pro-Trump programming and amplification of conspiracy theories in favor of the president. Rion previously assisted Rudy Giuliani with his Ukraine shenanigans in the midst of Trump’s impeachment, and in terms of the coronavirus, Rion believes the disease was created in a North Carolinian lab with the assistance of Dr. Anthony Fauci (who is part of the White House’s anti-coronavirus task force).

Ironically, @OANN accuses U.S. media of “teaming up with Chinese Communist Party narratives.” However, it was OANN who spread China’s narrative that #coronavirus was created in America then brought to Wuhan. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) March 19, 2020

Chanel Rion also built an OANN special around a conspiracy theorist who claims Dr. Fauci personally funded the creation of the coronavirus. And now the president’s praising her in the White House briefing! https://t.co/13bopwSQr9 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) March 19, 2020

In any event, Rion drew notice for her exchange with the president, which was widely panned as a moment of lunacy and a waste of a question in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

It’ll be nice when OANN is confined to the dustbin of history. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 19, 2020

Idiot “reporter” for the right-wing “news” outlet @OANN at White House coronavirus briefing tells Trump that the term “Chinese virus” can’t be racist because the term “Chinese food” is not racist. As if food is the same as a deadly virus. 😏 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 19, 2020

i NEVER take shots at my White House or Capitol Hill press corps colleagues. but today i heard one of the most disappointing questions & exchanges. this is a time to FOCUS on saving lives. nothing else. thank you to all those asking tough questions, not playing games. pic.twitter.com/AdlH22EH9o — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) March 19, 2020

Earlier this week we had Dr. Fauci seriously responding to questions about addressing a national catastrophe. Now we have this https://t.co/6SsGWLlPU5 — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) March 19, 2020

This might be the dumbest question I’ve ever heard. https://t.co/laU5gA6cQC — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 19, 2020

Ah she goes on to accuse the media of siding with “foreign state propaganda, Islamic radicals and Latin gangs and cartels.” Good god. https://t.co/BGoA2af4Dw — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) March 19, 2020

Lol this question from OAN is the most embarrassing thing I have ever heard, and I cannot believe these bizarro propagandizing idiots have White House press credentials. (Yes, I can, but my god) — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) March 19, 2020

An OAN reporter actually just asked with a straight face if saying “Chinese Food” is racist. We have some of the most important people in the room answering questions on a global pandemic and this is what we’re asking them? pic.twitter.com/BrhPaPdM31 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 19, 2020

Very cool that a press conference about the coronavirus is now a chance for Trump to do his pity party routine about the “fake news.” Took a question from a OANN pro-Trump conspiracy theorist who asked Trump is “Chinese food” is a racist term https://t.co/6sAOeyAPbI — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) March 19, 2020

JFC, this OAN question and then Trump’s answer! This is how he wants this pandemic to be covered. This is insane! pic.twitter.com/GpNkRCS5wB — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 19, 2020

Any reporter, on either side, who wastes a question to the POTUS about whether certain terms are allowed (clearly intended to either help or hurt Trump) should not be called on again until this whole crisis is over. https://t.co/5gDDNNdA83 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 19, 2020

OAN is an embarrassment, and the president is a clown who requires their stroking — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) March 19, 2020

A colleague of Rion’s even left her a not-so-sweet mash note after the briefing:

Someone left this note for the OAN personality at the White House: “Do you think your question was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?” pic.twitter.com/Jy8rzVs5Y0 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 19, 2020

