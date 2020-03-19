Watch Absurd Coronavirus Exchange Between Trump and OAN Reporter That Kicks Off With: Is ‘Chinese Food’ Racist?

President Donald Trump fielded an extraordinary question from one of his favorite news outlets at the White House’s daily coronavirus press briefing Thursday, one that managed to bundle Chinese food with Islamic radicalism, communism, Latin cartels and the current pandemic.

“O-A-N. Very good. Thank you very much. You treat me very nicely,” Trump uttered after selecting a One America News reporter from the well-spaced briefing room.

“Thank you,” replied OAN personality Chanel Rion — who recently speculated the coronavirus could have been created in a lab in North Carolina — before embarking on her wild ride of a question:

Do you consider the use of the term ‘Chinese food’ racist? Because it’s food that originates in China and has roots in China? And on that note. Major left-wing news media, even in this room, have teamed up with Chinese Communist Party narratives, and they are claiming that you are racist for making these claims about Chinese virus. Is it alarming that major media players, just to oppose you, are consistently siding with foreign state propaganda, Islamic state radicalism, Latin gangs and cartels. And they work right here at the White House with direct access to you and your team.

“It amazes me when I read the things that I read. It amazes me when I read the Wall Street Journal, which is so negative,” Trump replied, bashing the New York Times and the Washington Post for good measure.

“There’s no chaos in the White House,” he added.

Trump concluded that the press was dishonest, prompting a protest from Rion: “They’re more than dishonest, they’re siding with state propaganda.”

“They are siding with China,” Trump agreed. While Trump has taken an aggressive stance towards China as the coronavirus spreads through the United States, in January he was far more friendly to Beijing.

OAN, a small television network renowned for its position as more slavishly pro-Trump than Fox News as well as its employment of Pizzagate conspiracy theorists, has remained in the news lately thanks to Rion’s membership in the White House press corps — as well as her comical investigation of Ukrainian corruption alongside Rudy Giuliani.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]