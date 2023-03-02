Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) called on President Joe Biden to visit East Palestine and see the environmental damages caused by last month’s toxic chemical spill.

DeWine spoke with Fox & Friends on Thursday about his latest visit to the train derailment site, plus his updates on the effort to remove hazardous waste from the area. Brian Kilmeade used this conversation to ask DeWine, “do you believe [Biden] should come down and see it, and are you offended he hasn’t?”

“Look, he should come,” DeWine answered. “There is no doubt about it. The president needs to come. The people want to see the president. He should be there.”

When asked if Biden ever told him why he hasn’t come to Ohio yet, DeWine said the last time they spoke was when the president was overseas to address the ongoing situation with Ukraine. While he said that he had spoken directly with Biden “several times,” DeWine didn’t say that Biden offered him a reason why he hasn’t come to East Palestine yet.

I think now is the time. The president needs to come. It’s just important, you know, I have been there four times. I was there within a matter of two days after it occurred. Our people have been on the ground since, you know, two hours after it started. I will say that, you know, the EPA was there. They were there about the same time our people got there. We have our health department, our EPA there. So we are there. The message to people in the community is we are staying, we are not going to. We are staying with you and we’re gonna continue to work on this problem.

In the four weeks since the train derailment occurred, the Biden administration has been under bipartisan criticism for not responding to the disaster with greater urgency and for not sending any cabinet officials out there until Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went last week. Biden has shrugged off the criticism and defended his administration’s response to the disaster, even as former President Donald Trump did go out there to see the area.

Watch above via Fox News.

