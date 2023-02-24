WATCH: Biden Scoffs At Mayor Who Criticized Him on Fox News For Visit To War Zone — Defends Train Disaster Response

President Joe Biden scoffed when ABC News anchor David Muir read him comments from East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, who criticized the president on Fox News this week.

Earlier this week, Conaway told Fox News host Jesse Watters that he was “furious” that Biden visited Ukraine but had not visited his town, saying “That was the biggest slap in the face. That tells you right now he doesn’t care about us.”

On Friday night’s edition of ABC World News Tonight, Muir aired portions of an interview he conducted with Biden at the White House earlier Friday.

The president let out a scoffing laugh as Muir read some of Conaway’s comments, then defended the response and didn’t get around to saying whether he plans to travel to the site:

DAVID MUIR: It’s been three weeks now since the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. As you know, the mayor says he saw you in Ukraine and he says “it tells you he doesn’t care about us.” (Biden scoffs) They’re asking, is the president coming to Ohio? Do you have any plan to travel to Ohio? And have you talked with the mayor yet? PRESIDENT BIDEN: Let’s put this in perspective. Within 2 hours of that derailment, the EPA was in there. Within 2 hours. Every major agency in the United States government that had anything to do with rail and or clean-up was there and is there. In addition to that, I’ve spoken at length to the congresspersons, the governors, the senators from both states of Pennsylvania and in Ohio. And I’ve made it clear to them anything they need is available, or we’ll make it available to them. Whatever happens here, we got to understand is the responsibility of the railroad company who’s made, by the way, tens of billions of dollars in profits, tens of billions of dollars of profits lately. DAVID MUIR: So do you plan to travel there? And have you talked with the mayor? PRESIDENT BIDEN: I can’t recall that I, I don’t think I’ve talked to the mayor. I talked to everyone else there multiple times. Talk to both the senators, both governors. And I’ve talked to everyone there to talk to. And we’ve made it clear that everything is available.

Watch above via ABC World News Tonight.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com