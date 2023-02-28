Ex-Obama Flack Jen Palmieri Praises Trump Visit to Train Wreck Site On MSNBC — Says Biden ‘Must Go’

Ex-Obama comms chief Jennifer Palmieri praised ex-President Donald Trump’s visit to East Palestine, Ohio and said President Joe Biden “must go” to visit the site of the high-profile train disaster.

President Biden has faced a growing chorus of media criticism over the fact that he hasn’t made a trip to East Palestine (although as Fox News has pointed out, Trump did not visit any of the train disaster sites that occurred during his presidency). Trump has also taken criticism for his trip to the area, which many argue was used as a “branding” exercise.

But on Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Palmieri praised Trump, saying he “struck a chord” and was less self-centered on the trip, and said that Biden “must go” at some point:

JEN PALMIERI: Trump has struck a chord with this, though, I have to say, you know, he was, when he went to East Palestine last week. He was better than we had seen in other more recent times where all he does is complain about himself. In East Palestine, he was, you know, he was advocating on behalf of the people that were there, aggrieved on their behalf, not aggrieved on his own behalf. And I don’t… You know, that area of Ohio is, it’s a tough one, but I think it’s for Democrats. But for the administration, you’ve got to go. You’ve got to you know, Biden should show up at some point as well. Like you just there’s not a lot of political payoff for that area. But there’s a responsibility and the rest of us want to see that the administration is doing everything they can. JONATHAN LEMIRE: EPA, Mr. Regan, going again today of his third time. To this point, White House is not scheduled a presidential visit, but there’s some conversations about potentially sending him or the vice president in the days ahead.

Biden has pushed back on the criticism and the demands he make a trip,

Watch above via ABC World News Tonight.

