Former President Donald Trump told residents of East Palestine, Ohio that he brought them “Trump water” after a train derailment spilled toxic chemicals in the area earlier this month. Additionally, he said he had to bring them “lesser quality water” as well.

Cleanup efforts have been ongoing after a Norfolk Southern train derailed on Feb. 3, spilling chemicals into the ground. Days later, officials initiated a controlled release of vinyl chloride, causing an explosion. Since the accident, residents have reported enduring headaches and skin rashes. There have been reports of dead fish in the area.

Locals have serious concerns about the area’s water supply, which officials claim is safe to drink from.

Trump, who declared his candidacy for president in November, held an event in East Palestine on Wednesday, where he told attendees he brought them his own water, along with some “lesser” brands:

I do want to especially thank some of the incredible people that helped us because we’re bringing thousands of bottle[s] of water. Trump water, actually, most of it. Uh, some of it we had to go to a much lesser quality water. You want to get those Trump bottles, I think more than anybody else. But we’re bringing a lot of water – thousands of bottles and we have it in trucks and we brought some on my plane today. But to that end, I’m pleased to announce that we’ve helped coordinate the delivery of the water and bottled water, as well as the tractor-trailers full of it. We have big tractor-trailers full of water. I think you’re gonna have plenty of water for a long time maybe.

In his remarks, Trump also called on President Joe Biden to help move families out of the area until “this thing is straightened out.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

