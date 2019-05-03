The mother of the late American student Otto Warmbier, who died when he returned the U.S. in 2017 after being imprisoned for 17 months in North Korea, called the DPRK “the devil” and warned the country will “kill all of us” if there is no action.

“North Korea, to me, is a cancer on the earth. And if we ignore this cancer, it is not going to go away,” Cindy Warmbier said today while speaking at an event for the Hudson Institute, neoconservative group policy group. “It’s going to kill all of us, and I know he was sorry he ever went into that godforsaken place.”

“Had I known that North Korea wanted money for Otto, I would have gladly given them money from day one. That isn’t what they wanted from Otto in the beginning,” she continued, referencing the controversy over if the U.S. paid North Korea for Warmbier’s medical fees.

“First of all, they want everything they could get from anyone they take,” Warmbier said. “I swear the look in his eyes, which I didn’t know he was blind at the time, was an absolute horror. Horror, like he’d seen the devil, and he had. he was with the devil.”

During the event, Warmbier also suggested North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un is worse than Hitler.

“The only difference between Hitler and [North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un] is that he’s doing it to all of his people,” she said, adding that DPRK has their own “concentration camps.”

