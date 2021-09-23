Army Officer Tells Hannity He Resigned Instead Of Getting the Covid Vaccine, But Says ‘I’ve Had All the Other Army Vaccines’

On Wednesday night, Sean Hannity interviewed former U.S. Army Lt. Col. Paul Douglas Hague, who said he resigned his commission after the Department of Defense mandated service members be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Hague’s wife posted his resignation letter on Twitter earlier this month. In it, he said, “First, and foremost, I am incapable of subjecting myself to the unlawful, unethical, immoral, and tyrannical to sit still and allow a serum to be injected into my flesh against my will and better judgment.”

Hague went on to say the Covid vaccine hasn’t been adequately studied, saying, “I cannot and will not contribute to the fall of this great nation and its people.”

He alleged the mandate is part of a “Marxist takeover of the military and United States government at their upper echelons.”

U.S. service members are required to receive a slew of vaccines, which Hague noted had been administered to him. But in the world war against Covid, for him, the vaccine mandate was a bridge too far.

The Lt. Col. resigned just two years shy of receiving a pension, which Hannity noted.

“You’re walking away fro ma lot of money, and a lot of security for you and your family,” said Hannity. “Tell us why.”

Hague replied,

Yeah, that’s correct, Sean. I’ve spent 18 years, active duty service. I’ve got two years until I’m eligible to pull my retirement. But I don’t want the Covid vaccine and I don’t plan on getting it. But I’ve had all the other army vaccines. I’ve had eight anthrax shots. I’ve had the smallpox vaccination. I’ve had ’em all. So it’s really not about whether or not I’ll get the shot. But this is really about the freedom of the American people, the right to choose your own medical procedures, the right to decide, you know, what’s gonna be injected into your body and what’s not. That’s a natural human right that, you know, we can’t take away from people. And I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution which affords those rights to the Americans.

Hannity asked Hague if he has a medical condition that’s preventing him from getting the vaccine, or if his stance is “about principle.”

Hague replied,

This is about principle and the freedom of the American people, and I swore an oath to protect that freedom. And I’ve got–the army’s published this recent guidance on how it’s gonna unfold this plan for implementing this. I’ve looked it over. I do believe if I wanted to I could wiggle my way through the next two years and get my retirement, but I would have to sacrifice my personal integrity, and I’d have to turn my back on the oath that I took to protect Americans’ rights. And that’s what I believe this is about. It’s not about me. It’s not about my retirement.

Watch above via Fox News.

