Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy asserted on this week’s Sunday Briefing that women should embrace their “actual purpose in life” by becoming mothers.

Jacqui Heinrich, sitting in for Peter Doocy, asked for Campos-Duffy’s reaction to First Lady Melania Trump’s Mother’s Day op-ed in The Washington Post.

“You have such a unique perspective as a mom of nine and a working mom, at that,” Heinrich said. “And I’m sure hearing those words from the first lady means a lot to you.”

“Yeah, you know, I have a heart for working moms, but I also have a heart for at-home moms,” Campos-Duffy said. “I was an at-home mom for 14 years before I ended up contributing and getting the show with Fox & friends on the weekend.”

She continued:

And this is what I loved about the first lady’s op-ed, Jacqui, it was beautiful. And I’m glad you picked that quote, she said, “the moral order of things.” For so long, feminism and feminists have been demanding that we put work first. Remember Sheryl Sandberg said, “Put your boot on the gas pedal, girls,” you know, during one of her commencement addresses. And, you know, “Put your career, go, go, go!” And we saw the rise of the girl boss. And here’s Melania Trump saying, “No, there’s a perfect order to this. First and foremost, as women, as mothers, our first and primary, you know, obligation both physically for our kids but also spiritually for ourselves and our kids is our calling, our vocation, to motherhood. And this is a very different message!

“You’re seeing lots of articles from young women and social media saying, ‘I don’t want the pill anymore,'” Campos-Duffy said. “Part of that is MAHA, right? But part of it is also an embracing of what our actual purpose in life is.”

She added, “You see it in even Gen-Z, people coming forward and saying, ‘We’ve tried it the other way, and it’s left women unfulfilled, on SSRIs, and unhappy. Let’s embrace motherhood, because that’s how, as the first lady said, the moral order of things.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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