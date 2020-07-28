Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted Attorney General Bill Barr over Tuesday’s contentious hearing and said he looked like a “henchman” for the president.

After talking about the Republican covid relief proposal, MSNBC’s Ari Melber asked Pelosi about the House Judiciary Committee hearing with Barr, in which Democrats got very combative with the AG on subjects ranging from federal agents in cities like Portland to the ouster of U.S. attorney Geoffrey Berman.

Pelosi said the hearing showed people “the contempt that he has for our democracy” and illustrated “the inconsistency” he showed.

“I just thought he was despicable and just so beneath the dignity of an attorney general,” Pelosi continued. “I did tune in to hear certain questions that I had an interest in his answers, and they all related to upholding the Constitution of the United States. And he felt very short in that regard.”

Melber played a clip of one Republican asking about the Speaker’s tweet denouncing “stormtroopers” and Barr’s answer calling that comment “irresponsible” and potentially dangerous to law enforcement.

Pelosi dismissed Barr’s response and brought up a “stormtroopers” comparison Rudy Giuliani drew two years ago.

“I said they acted like stormtroopers and they did,” Pelosi said. “Peaceful protest is who we are and what we do. And do some other people come along and try to disrupt? Yes. But you don’t send in people acting like stormtroopers into the scene and evoking even more unease and unrest.”

Pelosi brought up the clearing of protesters in Lafayette Square before saying of Barr, “He was like a blob, he was like — just a henchman for the President of the United States.”

You can watch the interview above (the relevant discussion starts at the 9-minute mark), via MSNBC.

