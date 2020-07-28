A press photographer captured Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s speech notes about his potential vice presidential pick, Sen. Kamala Harris, at a Tuesday press conference in Wilmington, Delaware.

The picture, taken by Associated Press photographer Andrew Harnik, appears to show Biden addressing a campaign leak from Monday. In the resulting story, Biden’s designated vetter of vice presidential picks, former Sen. Chris Dodd, bluntly questioning Harris for her lack of remorse over attacking Biden during the 2020 Democratic primary.

On the notes page visible in the photograph, Harris’ name is at the top with a series of bullet points Biden wanted to make about both her and his relationship with her. Those phrases included “Do NOT hold grudges,” “Campaigned with me & Jill,” “Talented,” “Great help to campaign.”

Harris has headlined at least two fundraisers for the Biden campaign in the past few months, netting her former primary opponent’s campaign millions of dollars. Biden has repeatedly confirmed that Harris is on his short list to be his running mate in the 2020 election. At Tuesday’s speech, he said he will announce his vice presidential pick in the first week of August; the Democratic National Convention is set to begin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday, August 17.

