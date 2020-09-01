Vice President Mike Pence was asked Tuesday about a new report about President Donald Trump’s visit to Walter Reed late last year.

A new book by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt contains some detail about that Walter Reed trip. Per the Times, Schmidt’s book says the White House told Pence to be “on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized.”

Pence ultimately never had to take that step, and on Fox News Tuesday, Bret Baier asked him about the reporting. “Is that true?”

The vice president did not directly respond to the story at first, saying, “President Donald Trump is in excellent health and Bret, I’m always informed of the president’s movements. Whether it was on that day or any other day, I’m informed, but there’s nothing out of the ordinary about that moment or that day.”

He deferred any additional questions to the White House physician, but Baier asked again about the report specifically and if he was told to be on standby.

Pence said, “I don’t recall being told to be on standby. I was informed that the president had a doctor’s appointment.”

“Part of this job is you’re always on standby if you’re vice president of the United States. But the American people can be confident that this president is in remarkable good health, and every single day I see that energy in high relief,” he added.

