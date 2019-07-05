During an Independence Day campaign event, South Bend mayor and 2020 Democratic contender Pete Buttigieg scolded a man for making a racially-charged comment about African Americans.

Buttigieg has been facing a great deal of scrutiny on racial matters lately due to the recent police shooting of a black man in his hometown, so as he talked to voters in Iowa, a man asked the mayor to tell African American community of South Bend to “stop committing crimes and doing drugs.”

The man was booed by the other event attendees, and Buttigieg responded “racism is not going to help us get out of this.” The man insisted his proposal had “nothing to do with race,” yet Buttigieg drew applause when he continued to say “the fact that a black person is four times as likely as a white person to be incarcerated for the exact same crime is evidence of systemic racism.”

“It is evidence if systemic racism,” Buttigieg continued, “and with all due respect, sir, racism makes it harder for good police officers to do their job too. It is a smear on law enforcement. Racism has no place in American politics or in American law enforcement.”

Watch above, via ABC.

