White House National Trade Council director Peter Navarro hit back at Wall Street Journal on Sunday for saying he and his policies will be to blame if the financial markets spiral into a recession.

Navarro and WSJ have been ripping each other throughout the month, ever since the paper’s editorial board warned that the Trump administration’s tariff and trade policies could lead to a severe economic downturn. The board re-affirmed their position last week when they released a a follow-up op-ed highlighting several troubling developments and responding to Navarro’s slams against them.

As Navarro used an interview with ABC to argue that things aren’t as bad as they seem, Martha Raddatz asked him for what he thought about WSJ‘s double down.

“When the Main Street Journal starts attacking this administration, that is when we worry,” Navarro answered. He proceeded to assail WSJ by suggesting they’ve been too soft with their editorializing on China’s actions and conduct throughout the years.

“It’s called The Wall Street Journal for a reason: it represents Wall Street,” Navarro concluded. “The Wall Street Journal never saw an American job they didn’t want to offshore.”

