Peter Navarro Calls Vaccinating Children for Covid-19 ‘Abuse At a Minimum and Murder in Some Cases’

Peter Navarro ranted against vaccinating children, calling it “abuse at a minimum and murder in some cases.”

Jason Campbell of the progressive watchdog group Media Matters highlighted Navarro’s remarks, which were made during an appearance on Newsmax Tuesday morning.

“Let me focus first on these jabs for kids,” Navarro said. “It’s child abuse at a minimum and murder in some cases.”

Donald Trump’s former White House trade adviser then launched into a rant against inoculating children, citing a potential to develop myocarditis, which causes inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall.

“It’s something that could be with that child through his adult life. Now if you just look at those numbers you think, ‘Eh one in 27, that’s not so bad,’ but think about it. It’s like, for every one high school, large high school, that lets you go in and force the jabs in there, at least one of those kids would come down with myocarditis.”

The CDC has acknowledged a link between the Covid-19 vaccine and developing myocarditis, stating that the company and its partners are “actively monitoring reports.”

“Active monitoring includes reviewing data and medical records and evaluating the relationship to COVID-19 vaccination,” read a statement on the matter, which added. “Myocarditis and pericarditis have rarely been reported, especially in adolescents and young adult males within several days after COVID-19 vaccination.”

Navarro went on to say that there is “literally no upside to children with healthy immune systems to get jabs,” adding, “the risk is so far bigger than any kind of reward, that again I get back to the child abuse issue.”

Despite links to myocarditis, vaccinating children does have serious health benefits, and plays a huge factor in halting the spread of Covid-19.

“The known risks of COVID-19 illness and its related, possibly severe complications, such as long-term health problems, hospitalization, and even death, far outweigh the potential risks of having a rare adverse reaction to vaccination, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis,” the CDC noted in their statement.

