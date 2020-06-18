White House trade adviser Peter Navarro went on a full-scale tear again former national security adviser John Bolton for his explosive revelations about President Donald Trump’s conduct.

During an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Navarro avoided questions about the Supreme Court’s decision on DACA, but he enticed his hosts to ask him about Bolton’s upcoming memoir filled with allegations of Trump’s foreign policy blunders and possibly-impeachable transgressions. After Sandra Smith welcomed him to the subject, Navarro started on “Big Lie” Bolton and claimed “he literally begged, and I saw him beg, to try and get in to be national security adviser.”

The minute he got in here…he set up the National Security office as an autonomous zone with him literally as the warlord. Big issues like China, he had nothing to do with it and didn’t want anything to do with. He spent lot of time trying to engineer coups in places like Venezuela. He was good at acquiring turf within the NSC, but he had no clue what to actually do with it.

After ripping Bolton further for his hawkish foreign policy history, Navarro eventually said Bolton’s book was the same kind of “revenge porn” he put out after leaving the Bush administration.

“This is deep swamp revenge porn,” Navarro said to an astonished Ed Henry. “It’s the deep swamp political equivalent of revenge porn.”

After disputing Bolton’s claim that Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to buy more agricultural products so he could secure the support of American farmers, Navarro said “you kind of wonder what his thing is other than making money with Simon & Schuster and helping Xi and Putin weaken this administration.” Smith interjected soon after to remind Navarro that “the president chose to bring him on board as his national security advisor knowing his viewpoints.”

Navarro responded by claiming Trump gave Bolton a second chance, and then he made fun of Bolton’s physical appearance before recalling Bolton’s behavior during a meeting about military intervention in Venezuela.

“It was, like, weird,” Navarro said. “This is a serious, serious matter and he’s giddy. There’s something wrong with that dude.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]