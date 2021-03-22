Pizza and a PCR Test? DoorDash to Start Delivering Same-Day Covid-19 Tests With Results in 24-48 Hours

Delivery service DoorDash can now bring you a Covid-19 test along with your pizza, the company announced in a statement on Monday.

DoorDash has partnered with Vault Health and Everlywell to offer same-day delivery of two options for PCR tests that received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last year.

The program will be launching in Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Phoenix, “with more cities rolling out in the coming months.” DoorDash has also partnered with Vault Health for deliveries of their test in several additional cities.

Vault Health’s version is a saliva test, to be performed during a video call with Vault Health staff “to confirm identity, ensure proper saliva sample collection and quantity for the most accurate results, and answer any outstanding COVID-19 questions.” It will cost $119.

The Everlywell test is $109, uses the nasal swab method, and includes a free telehealth visit with a doctor if needed.

Both tests include prepaid shipping labels and promise results within 24 to 48 hours. The cost of the tests may be reimbursable through health insurance.

This isn’t DoorDash’s first foray into health care. The company previously entered into agreements with Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy to deliver over-the-counter medicines, and with Sam’s Club for prescription medication delivery.

