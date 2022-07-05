Police: Alleged Highland Park Gunman Fled Scene in Women’s Clothing, Pre-Planned This Attack for Several Weeks

Authorities gave an update on the deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the city of Highland Park, telling the media that the suspected perpetrator disguised himself as a woman and had a secondary weapon when he was taken into custody.

Sgt. Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake Country Major Crime Task Force, held a press conference on Tuesday to provide new information on the Fourth of July shooting that left 6 people dead and dozens more injured. Most of the information centered around what authorities have discovered about Robert ‘Bobby’ E. Crimo III before the 21-year-old alleged gunman was placed under arrest.

Covelli explained that authorities believe the suspect “pre-planned this attack for several weeks,” before climbing to the rooftop of a local business and opening fire with a “high-powered rifle.” He said investigators currently believe the gun was legally purchased, and he explained how the suspect was able to blend in with the crowd and escape the crime scene:

During the attack, Crimo was dressed in women’s clothing, and investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity, and help him during the escape with the other people who were fleeing the chaos. During the attack we believe Crimo fired more than 70 rounds from this rifle into the crowd of innocent people. Following the attack, Crimo exited the roof, he dropped his rifle, and he blended in with the crowd and he escaped. He walked to his mother’s home, who lived in the area, and he blended right in with everybody else as they were running around, almost as he was an innocent spectator as well.

Covelli went on to explain how authorities were able to locate the suspect while he was driving his mother’s vehicle. He said no one was injured during the suspect’s arrest, and “inside the vehicle, there was a second rifle located. Indications are that it was purchased by [the suspect] as well.”

UPDATE – 1:20 p.m. ET: WGN obtained this picture of the suspect in disguise:

WGN Investigates has obtained an image of the suspected parade shooter dressed as a woman. Police say he wore the disguise to aid in his escape. https://t.co/KwPtulXno3 @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/GniP3CLBNA — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) July 5, 2022

Watch above, via Fox News.

