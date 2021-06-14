A New Hampshire man who admitted in a media interview to entering the Capitol and drinking wine he stole from a lawmaker’s office said he’s running to unseat Democrat Ann Kuster as state representative.

There was just one small problem with Jason Riddle’s plan to run for the statehouse.

Kuster serves in the U.S. House of Representatives, a fact that reporter Katherine Underwood pointed out during an interview with Riddle that aired on Sunday. That resulted in this exchange:

RIDDLE: I thought Ann was a state representative. UNDERWOOD: No. So, a state rep is in the statehouse in Concord. RIDDLE: Yeah, that’s what Ann is! UNDERWOOD: No. No, no. She’s in Washington. RIDDLE: Oh. Well, I guess I gotta run against that then.

Elsewhere in the interview, Underwood asked Riddle, “What does being at the riot do for your campaign?”

“It tells them I show up.” he replied.

Riddle was arrested in New Hampshire in February and charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of government property.

He says they case against him will actually help his chances, per NBC Boston’s report.

“In the long run, if you’re running for office, any attention is good attention, so I think it will help me,” Riddle said.

He is barred from Washington, D.C. while he faces charges.

As for New Hampshire’s House of Representatives, it is the largest state legislature in the country. Despite the fact that the state has only 1.37 million residents, the House of Representatives for the “Live Free or Die” state has 400 seats. That translates to one representative for every 3,425 people.

Watch above via NBC Boston.

