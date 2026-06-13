Democratic congressional hopeful Elijah Manley blasted Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) for entering a primary race where she’s facing three Black challengers for a seat to represent a Black plurality district.

Manley joined CNN’s Victor Blackwell on Saturday’s First of All and the candidate argued he is the best choice out of a crowded field, where Wasserman Schultz is now the only white candidate running. As Blackwell noted, Wasserman Schultz’s decision to run to represent Florida’s 20th district comes after redistricting efforts in the state.

Wasserman Schultz is facing a total of four candidates: Luther Campbell, former U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (who resigned from office over an ethics investigation), Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, and Manley.

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried has come out and criticized Wasserman Schultz over her “refusal to engage in meaningful dialogue about her decision.”

“I am disappointed by the congresswoman’s refusal to engage in meaningful dialogue about her decision, especially after our democratic ecosystem coordinated so closely to stop Republican redistricting,” she told the Miami Herald.

She added that she has to remain neutral in the race due to her position, but that “does not require silence about our values. We will keep fighting for the maps, the seats, and the process that reflect every Black Floridian’s voice.”

Manley accused Wasserman Schultz of carpetbagging and “playing games” with her explanation for running.

The congresswoman explained to NBC that she already represented a majority minority district.

“This is a majority minority district, just like the one that I represent now, this district. I represent a district now that is 42% Hispanic and 18% Black and the rest, non-Hispanic, white, and other. This district is 42%, Black and 20% Hispanic so I have represented a majority minority district for years, I know how to stand up for fight for and represent diverse communities,” she said.

Manley responded:

You know, the congresswoman can create any excuse that she wants, but at the end of the day, she did not engage in meaningful dialogue with the community before she decided to run. She ignored the legislative Black caucus and its chair chair. She ignored all the Black elected leaders, which is why she has no endorsement from any one of them. She ignored community leaders, the party. Like Chair Fried said, she ignored all of that dialogue. And now she’s pretending like she had those conversations with the community. The fact of the matter is this is a district that is 51% black in the primary electorate. In her former district, it was majority white in the primary electorate. And so she’s playing games with the words here. But the fact of the matter is the people here need real leadership. They need people who know this community, that know this district. And I don’t think she’s going to succeed here. I think regardless of how many candidates may be in the race, I think at the end of the day, people are gonna look at the field and select who they believe is best able to represent them, to fight for affordability, to bring housing costs down, to create jobs. And that is not Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Blackwell noted he invited Wasserman Schultz on the show, but did not hear back.

The invitation is open to hear from her to join us here on an upcoming Saturday,” he said.

Watch above via CNN.

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