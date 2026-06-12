Laura Ingraham Fact-Checks Fetterman’s Attack on Fellow Democrat: ‘Fox Has Not Confirmed’

On Friday evening, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) received a major fact-check from Fox News’ Laura Ingraham as he attacked fellow Democrat Graham Platner on-air.

Fetterman appeared live to criticize the Maine Senate hopeful’s scandal-embroiled campaign, during which he’s made headlines for a Nazi-linked tattoo, sexually explicit messages sent to women while married, and recent allegations from former partners about his treatment of women.

The Pennsylvania senator told Ingraham, “He’s been sending d*ck pics on Kik for a decade,” referring to the instant messaging platform as a “predator’s playground.”

Fetterman continued, “And even when he was just newlywed, just last year, he was sending these kinds of pictures and engaging in these kinds of conversations with—”

Ingraham then interrupted, “Senator, we haven’t confirmed that. Yeah, we haven’t confirmed, Fox has not confirmed, just to be clear, that he sent these pictures, but —”

“He has confirmed that,” Fetterman insisted, before acknowledging:

Well, I mean, you’re right. You’re right. He — his, uh — they have confirmed that he is having those conversations with about a dozen women, even as he’s married. And I’m saying, whether he sent those pictures or not, I’m saying, though, let’s just clear it up. You know, I made him the deal. I mean, he’s angry at how I dress, so I’m saying I’ll wear a suit and just release those conversations, you know? And he could [unintelligible] all the safeguards that’s he’s employed to make sure that he doesn’t do these kinds of conversations and those kinds of behavior with with underaged people, because, clearly, that’s been one of the appeals for people that have been in Kik. And, you know, maybe you can show that picture, you know, he posted a picture of him in a towel. You know, that picture of him standing in that towel, that’s like saying to everybody, “Free samples!” You know, “Hit me up!”

Ingraham responded, “No thanks,” but notably did not show the picture that Fetterman referenced.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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