‘Racist, Misogynist Jerkfaces’: Elie Mystal Goes Off on Founding Fathers in Rant Against Leaked Supreme Court Draft

Elie Mystal of The Nation joined The ReidOut on Tuesday to offer his reaction the draft of a Supreme Court decision that is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects the right to abortion.

Politico published the opinion after obtaining a leaked copy in an unprecedented breach of custom.

Written by Justice Samuel Alito, the opinion states, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.”

The opinion further says, “Even though the Constitution makes no mention of abortion, the Court held that it confers a broad right to obtain one.”

Host Joy Reid asked Mystal for his reaction to the decision. The legal analyst called the Founding Fathers “racist, misogynist jerkfaces”:

Alito’s fundamental reasoning is that abortion is not a fundamental right because it doesn’t go back to the Founding, because the Founding Fathers didn’t recognize abortion as a fundamental right, and he’s right about that The Founding Fathers didn’t recognize abortion as a fundamental right because the Founding Fathers were racist, misogynist jerkfaces who didn’t believe that women had any rights at all! So, of course, they didn’t believe that women had rights to their own bodies. The Founding Fathers didn’t believe that marital rape was a thing! Couldn’t be a thing, according to the founding fathers, according to Sam Alito, so that’s the history that Sam Alito is accessing.

Mystal cited the Equal Protection Clause of 14th Amendment, stating it “guarantees women rights to their own reproductive system, just like a man has a right to his own reproductive system.”

He concluded, “If you don’t believe that, then we are living in a situation where women have second class citizen status. If you do believe the 14th Amendment worked, then Samuel Alito’s legal reasoning is laughable on its face and wrong.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

