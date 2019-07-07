Rep. Rashida Tlaib ‘Absolutely’ Agrees Trump Detention Facilities Are Like ‘Concentration Camps’

Freshman Michigan Congresswoman and Democratic firebrand Rashida Tlaib didn’t blink when asked if she agreed with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comparison of Trump border facilities to concentration camps. “Absolutely,” she replied.

On Sunday morning’s edition of ABC News’ This Week with George Stephanopoulos, host Martha Raddatz asked Tlaib for her reaction to Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan’s assertion that reports of poor conditions at the facilities were “unsubstantiated.”

Rep. Tlaib said McAleenan’s comments were “so contradictive of what we got in the inspector general’s report recently,” as well as what members of Congress saw for themselves when visiting the facilities.

She said members visited cells where there was no running water, and that “literally every single woman confirmed what the one woman said, which is I asked for water and they said go drink it from the toilet.”

Tlaib also said the spoke “to a grandmother who has been there for 40 days and had not seen her grandson that she came with since then, who is also special needs.”

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, your colleague who was at the border with you compare the facilities to a concentration camp, do you agree with that comparison?” Raddatz asked.

“Absolutely, I mean there’s an number of experts that say this is,” Tlaib said, “because it’s traumatic. I mean I don’t know how to explain to people what we saw when we’re explaining to people and they’re kind of looking back and saying well that can’t be true.”

Tlaib then defended voting against the $4.5 billion funding package, telling Raddatz that Customs and Border Patrol agents told her “more money is not going to fix this, that they were not trained to separate children.”

“That they don’t want to separate two year olds away from their mothers,” she continued. “That’s not what they were trained for, that’s not what they signed up for in their service to our country. They signed up to protect the border, not to separate children, not to put people in cages.”

Tlaib spoke about what border agents, migrants, and other members of Congress have said about conditions at these facilities, and said “All of us can’t be lying, all of us cannot be saying – we’re all saying the same thing, that it’s broken.”

Watch the clip above, via ABC.

