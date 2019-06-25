WATCH: Fox Host Who Raged About AOC Concentration Camp Remark Compared Abortion to Holocaust

Fox News radio host Todd Starnes raged at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for calling migrant detention facilities “concentration camps,” but in video flagged by Media Matters’ Jason Campbell, Starnes called abortion a “Holocaust.”

Last week, AOC created a stir when she told followers, in an Instagram video, that “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps. If that doesn’t bother you … I want to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity to say that ‘never again’ means something.”

On his radio show, Starnes played audio of Ocasio-Cortez’s remark, then asked “Anybody over in the Democrat Party, anybody at DNC headquarters, a little concerned, just a smidge, that they’ve got some anti-Semites in their midst?”

But just a few days ago, at a speech for the Young America’s Foundation at the Reagan Ranch, Starnes himself invoked the Holocaust while praising anti-abortion rights activists.

“I believe that religion is the central issue facing our nation right now,” Starnes told the crowd. “We have turned our back on God.”

“One of the most amazing things I saw was the March for Life,” he continued. “Tens of thousands of Christian teenagers, Baptist and Catholic, Jewish teenagers, marching in the streets for life.”

“Something that many grown ups have turned their back to, but your generation has seen the horrors of that Holocaust, that genocide,” Starnes said.

Watch the clip above, via YAF.

