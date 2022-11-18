Reporter Benjamin Hall, Wounded While Covering War in Ukraine, Receives ‘Courage Award’ From Fox Nation

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall received the “Courage Award” at the network’s annual Patriot Awards on Thursday, eight months after being wounded while covering the war in Ukraine.

While Hall was wounded in the attack, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and local producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed.

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner and contributor and U.S. military veteran Joey Jones introduced Hall. Here’s how it went down:

FAULKNER: We’re honored to present this final Patriot Award of the night. Last spring, the world took notice when Russia invaded Ukraine. Fox deployed teams of correspondents to the region to cover the conflict. JONES: That was what you call a dangerous assignment. One that I think only heroes can muster the courage for. I know firsthand how scary and dangerous it is to be in the middle of what you would call a war zone. FAULKNER: On March 14th, Russian troops opened fire on Benjamin Hall and our team while newsgathering outside of the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv. Fox News journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and local producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed in the attack. JONES: Ladies and gentleman, Ben survived the incident but he was badly injured and he is this year’s “Courage Award” recipient.

A tribute video was played showing Hall covering the war and Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Bill Hemmer sending their thoughts and prayers to Hall and their condolences to the families of Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova.

FAULKNER: Benjamin Hall has been and continues to be an inspiration to all of us. He is one of the most positive people I’ve ever met in my life and one heck of a journalist. JONES: When this first happened, I wrote Ben an email I’ve tried to give whatever advice I have as a fellow amputee from war that I felt like was basic and could be followed. I said have relentless patience, get familiar with your friend pain and when you’re looking for inspiration don’t look any further than your family and then look in the mirror. When we talk about the Courage Award, it’s not just the bravery of running on the battlefield to do his job. It’s the courage of working through the unknown and recovery is unknown. So without any other words that I can offer, know that Benjamin Hall is courageous because every day since that day he has battled the unknown and proven his own doubts wrong and I wont share the words he wrote back to me because they are his to give but I can tell you this. That man is in love with his family and his life and he is thriving. Ben couldn’t be here with us tonight so he sent us this message.

Here was Hall’s message:

Joey, Harris thank you so much. Thank you everyone for this. It’s a great honor. I wish I could be there in person to pick it up but I can’t yet. I am doing very well now. I’m walking a lot better. I’m seeing better. My injuries are getting better and that is all thanks to the people who came to save me. It’s thanks to the people who put me back together. The doctors, the nurses, the airmen, the soldiers who all in some sense risked their own lives to save me. So I want to lift this award to them, I want to lift his award to them, to all of us and to everyone who is doing the same sort of things out there. Thank you all. I’ll see you soon.

On the same night as the Patriot Awards, the Committee to Protect Journalist’s International Press Freedom Awards was also held in which Hemmer read the names of journalists who died in 2022 including Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova.

