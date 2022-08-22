Republican Gov. Says ‘It’s Not Appropriate’ for Trump to Have Government Docs and the Case ‘Needs to Be Wrapped Up’

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said “it’s not appropriate” for former President Donald Trump to have reportedly taken classified documents when he left office and added the Department of Justice case on the matter “needs to be wrapped up.”

During Monday’s CNN Tonight, host Laura Coates asked Hutchinson what impact this month’s FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort will have on a possible Trump or Hutchinson run for the White House in 2024. The governor didn’t answer if it’ll have an effect on whether he himself will run for president:

Well, in the short term, you could almost give the attorney general the title of honorary campaign manager and fundraiser for Donald Trump. Clearly, that has resorted to his benefit in the short term. I think it’s important we keep the public interest in mind. The public interest is making sure that classified information, sensitive public documents, are returned to archives, to their protected environment. It’s not appropriate for these documents to be running loose at Mar-a-Lago. That’s not appropriate. That has to be returned and secure. And then this whole thing needs to be wrapped up. Unless there’s something that is totally oblivious to the facts that we know now, this is not something that I see leading to indictments. I don’t see that. It needs to be wrapped up. And I hope that can be accomplished in the future so we can get on with the business of the country and get the documents restored. And I think that was the motivation of the Department of Justice. But who knows whenever they have not spoken clearly about it?

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com