Jon Stewart Mourns Loss of ‘Tremendous’ Colbert in Swipe at ‘Bloviating’ Trump’s Late-Night Feud

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart honored Late Show host Stephen Colbert as a “tremendous human” in a furious takedown of “bloviating” President Donald Trump, slamming the president’s “ridiculous” feud with late-night as one that had robbed audiences of “joy.”

Stewart appeared on The Late Show on Tuesday night for a sit-down with his former colleague and friend ahead of show’s final episode, which is scheduled to air on Thursday.

“So, you, now, sir, as I leave this uh the CBS family, the Paramount Sky Dance family, you now are the only person in the corporation left in late-night,” Colbert said. “Good luck.”

“That’s chilling!” Stewart replied.

“There used to be more of us, now it’s you,” Colbert repeated. “This coming Monday, you’re going to be the only one in late-night for the CBS Paramount Sky Dance Corporation. And I am happy for you.”

As host of The Daily Show, Stewart’s show airs on Comedy Central, which is under the Paramount umbrella.

“Here’s the only saving grace that I think that I have is that I don’t think Trump has cable,” Stewart quipped, before turning serious. “But let me tell you something, and I truly mean this, what upsets me about this situation is that first of all you’re just a tremendous human and one of my favorite people. So that’s all.”

Praising Colbert as able to do anything as he moved on, Stewart turned his ire to Trump: “But the ubiquitous bloviating of the commander-in-chief has put us all as defined as who we are in opposition to him. And it’s just a ridiculous framing. It’s a minute portion of the joy machine that you call your show, and it’s annoying.”

He continued, “And let me say this, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, not just for this show, but for the country, the day – oh people, close your eyes and dream – the day that the electorate in this great nation we call home repudiates this putrid administration. The day that that happens, my brother… My brother…”

“There will be,” Stewart added, as the audience cheered and applauded, “I mean this, the day that that happens, there will be a joyful noise from the bowels of this great country that will make Hungary’s repudiation of Orban look like an Amish Sabbath.”

The audience cheered again.

“We are tired,” Stewart said.

Paramount-owned CBS announced that The Late Show would end its run last year, in a move that came after Colbert publicly mocked Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump, calling it a “big fat bribe.” CBS executives have insisted the cancellation was driven solely by financial considerations.

Watch above via CBS.

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