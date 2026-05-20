‘President!’ Crowd of Massie Supporters Demand He Make 2028 White House Run After Congressman After Kentucky Primary Defeat

Crowds broke into chants of “2028” and “president” as Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) delivered his concession speech Tuesday night after a primary defeat to Trump-backed rival Ed Gallrein.

The race, widely described as the most expensive House primary in U.S. history, emerged as a major test of President Donald Trump’s hold over the Republican Party and saw Massie, who has represented Kentucky since 2012, lose. Gallrein will go on to compete in the midterm primary.

Trump repeatedly urged voters to support Gallrein and attacked Massie as a “major sleazebag” and “the worst Republican congressman in history” in a pre-contest feud.

Massie notably split with Trump on the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill”, strikes in the Caribbean, the conflict with Iran, and broke ranks as one of a small number of GOP lawmakers who joined Democrats in a push for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In a defiant concession speech on Tuesday, lambasting the administration, Massie closed by urging supporters to respect that his defeat was “God’s will.”

One person in the crowd shouted, “We’re just getting started.”

“I like that,” Massie smiled as the crowd cheered.

The crowd then broke out into chants of “2028.”

“What happens in 2028?” the congressman said, teasing: “I don’t know what you’re talking about!”

The crowd replied with a further unified chant: “President!”

Laughing, Massie responded: “All right, you’ve made a compelling argument. You spoke your piece, but I need a medical margarita first, and we’ll talk about it later.”

“Thank you and God bless!” he said, as the crowd roared.

Watch above via CSPAN.

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