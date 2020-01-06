Ret. Gen. Barry McCaffrey, an MSNBC military analyst, expressed some concern today about President Donald Trump’s “unhinged” rhetoric with respect to Iran after last week’s strike on Qasem Soleimani.

McCaffrey said there’s no question Soleimani was a legitimate target, but questioned whether the Trump administration carefully weighed the pros and cons.

Regarding the president himself, McCaffrey said, “Some of the things he’s saying are unsettling. They’re bizarre. Striking cultural targets, telling the Iraqis we won’t withdraw unless you pay for our Air Force base. Some of this language sounds unhinged. And, you know, one wonders where the Senate is in terms of being a constraining moderating influence on a president of the United States.”

Katy Tur noted how Senate Republicans seem to be backing POTUS on this.

McCaffrey said they should really be thinking about that position, because “it was not just that [his comments] were unlawful, they sounded Bliek bluster from an adolescent. And he’s the president of the United States, a kmanter of chief in the armed forces.”

“Senators should sit and think carefully about the possible outcomes of inaction on their part,” he added.

