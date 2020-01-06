comScore

Marco Rubio Swats Down Bolton Impeachment Testimony: Not the Senate’s Job to ‘Conduct an Open Ended Inquiry’

By Ken MeyerJan 6th, 2020, 3:39 pm

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) slammed the door on the idea of having John Bolton testify as part of the Senate’s impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.

The former United Nations ambassador and ex-Trump national security adviser released a statement on Monday saying he’s prepared to testify if the Senate compels him with a subpoena. Democrats think Bolton could be a major person of interest if he gets involved in the impeachment process, due to the first-hand revelations he may provide about the Trump administration’s efforts to coerce the Ukrainian government into investigating the president’s political foes.

Whether Bolton provides any new information about the Ukraine scandal remains to be seen. However, in terms of whether he’s subpoenaed into testifying, Rubio tweeted that he won’t support that because the trial should be based on the same testimony and evidence from the House’s existing articles of impeachment, plus its “not [the senate’s job] to conduct an open ended inquiry.”

Rubio affirmed his position while speaking to reporters:

