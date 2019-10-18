Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling hit James Mattis on CNN for joking about President Donald Trump at a dinner, calling Mattis’ jests “unprofessional.”

“You know, his speech last night he addressed some good things. Quoted Lincoln. But the clip you just ran I thought was totally unprofessional and uncalled for and it’s not something a professional military member should do in my view,” Hertling said Friday.

Hertling, a CNN analyst, appeared on At This Hour with Kate Bolduan. She asked Hertling for his thoughts on the former Secretary of Defense roasting Trump with jokes about bone spurs and the president calling him overrated.

Bolduan noted that Hertling has long been a critic of Trump, and asked why he was calling Mattis unprofessional for his comments. Hertling explained he criticizes Trump on policy grounds, but hasn’t tried to insult him personally.

“My criticism has been based on analysis of his national security or his leadership ability. So, you know, I’m starting from an approach an an analytical standpoint of what traits is he exhibiting as a leader or what is he doing from a national security standpoint? I don’t think I’ve ever actually insulted the man as the president,” Hertling said. “And that’s unfortunately what secretary Mattis did last night. It was insulting. That’s why I consider it unprofessional.”

Watch above, via CNN.

