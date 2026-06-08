Ann Coulter Blows Up on Trump for Going to Knicks Game: ‘Of All the Selfish, Narcissistic Things’ He’s Done…

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter went off on President Donald Trump over his decision to attend Monday’s NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden.

Last week, it was confirmed that the president planned to attend Game 3 of the Finals. Days before the game, the Knicks released a statement detailing the increased security measures that fans would be subject to. These measures included a “strict no-bag policy” and “TSA-style screen procedures.” Additionally, the team advised fans to arrive at Madison Square Garden two hours early.

Trump’s presence at the game didn’t just impact those inside the venue. Outside Madison Square Garden, the much-anticipated watch party had also been canceled.

With all this in mind, Coulter felt that Trump’s presence not worth the inconvenience.

“Of all the selfish, narcissistic things Trump has done, attending MSG to see the Knicks play in person Monday night is the absolute worst,” Coulter tweeted. “20,000 attendees will be MASSIVELY inconvenienced for all the extra security, the Knicks Watch Party at Garden Is canceled, thousands of extra law enforcement officers will be required (paid for by taxpayers), traffic will be a disaster — all so he can sit in the Garden rather than watch the game on TV.”

“Presidents ought to be willing to sacrifice once in awhile,” she added.

Of all the selfish, narcissistic things Trump has done, attending MSG to see the Knicks play in person Monday night is the absolute worst. 20,000 attendees will be MASSIVELY inconvenienced for all the extra security, the Knicks Watch Party at Garden Is canceled, thousands of… pic.twitter.com/oQyVbvRQRn — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 8, 2026

With the MSG watch party canceled, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) announced a watch party would be held in Bryant Park for up to 5,000 fans.

The @nyknicks are home and our city is ready to show out. We’re hosting a free watch party for 5,000 New Yorkers tonight in Bryant Park. You can register at the link below starting at noon today: https://t.co/Te8eGk5TwW — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 8, 2026

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