Bill Maher Makes Big Midterms Prediction: ‘Even They Can’t Blow It’

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Liberals may have their grips with Bill Maher, but they should enjoy his prediction for the 2026 midterms.

On the latest episode of his Club Random podcast on Monday, Maher said he believes Democrats have the election in the bag — thanks in large part to President Donald Trump.

“The Democrats are going to [win]. They cannot help but win,” Maher said while starting to chuckle. “Even they can’t blow it.”

“Really?” comic Jeff Dunham asked.

“Oh yeah, Trump is historically unpopular. He’s even getting unpopular more so in his own party, his own base,” Maher said. “They did not like the [Iran] war.”

Maher then said it was “funny” because he supported Trump taking out Iran’s supreme leader.

“Now that it didn’t quite work, there was no uprising, I’m not for making this indefinite,” he said, before saying he was happy Trump has pivoted to naval blockades rather than wiping out the country entirely.

His comments come a day after Trump told Fox News he expects a peace deal with Iran to be signed this week; Trump told correspondent Trey Yingst that could happen as soon as Monday.

The Real Time host then went on to compliment Trump a few more times. Maher said Trump has a “knack” for identifying issues other politicians won’t touch, but the average American certainly notices — like the “insanity festering” on college campuses.

“No amount of voodoo can make me think I didn’t see that,” Maher said about college kids going too woke in recent years.

Maher added Trump was right about illegal immigration being a big problem too. But he said he went way too far and “f*cked it up” by “siccing” ICE on American cities, which he said was “unconstitutional and way too cruel.”

Watch above.

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