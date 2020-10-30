Congressman Mac Thornberry (R- TX) is retiring this year, and he spoke with Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin in an interview that aired Friday on national security and the election.

Thornberry, former chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, told Griffin he’s concerned about “efforts to further widen the divide, the divisiveness that exist in our country” as we get closer to the election.

“Do you feel confident the elections will be fair and will not be subject to a cyberattack?” Griffin asked.

“I do,” Thornberry said. “The goal, particularly of Russia is not necessarily to dictate the results of the election. It’s to sow division within our country. And sometimes, we make that all too easy.”

Griffin brought up the election and, while President Donald Trump is still favored to win Texas, the race there has gotten attention for being rather close and for the big early voting numbers so far.

When asked why it’s so close, Thornberry had this to say:

“Texas is changing. Plus a number of people who have reflexively voted Republican over the years have problems with President Trump’s tone, manner. Character is an issue too.”

He doubts Texas would actually turn blue, but said “I think it will be closer than it has been in a long time, and Texas will be more of a political battleground than any time in my political lifetime.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]