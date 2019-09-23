Former Bush White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter warned that if the House majority refuses to impeach President Donald Trump over new revelations that he repeatedly asked a foreign government to investigate his potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden, then “Democrats are going to lose in 2020 and probably deserve to lose.”

Painter made his comments on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, telling the host that Trump’s admission over the weekend that he did solicit Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to effectively dig up dirt on Biden. Trump’s claims against the former vice president have been investigated and no evidence has been found that they have any merit.

“What is your view of these reports of Donald Trump’s attempted collusion with Ukraine to go after Biden,” Melber asked. “If this alone were the only thing on the table, would you view it as an abuse of power, potentially impeachable on its own?”

“This is an impeachable offense, turning the powers of a foreign government against a candidate in the United States who is a political rival of Donald Trump, this in and of itself is impeachable,” Painter responded, without equivocation. “This president has committed multiple high crimes and misdemeanors and what is happening when the House refuses to impeach him, he continues to do more and more of it.”

Painter went on to echo 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who argued last week that if House Democrats fail to hold Trump accountable through impeachment, they will be “complicit” in his misconduct. And the price for their inaction, he added, will be felt at the ballot box.

“As Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi doesn’t have the courage to impeach him, he’s going to keep on doing it,” Painter said. “He is getting a pass from this Congress. It’s critically important that the House not only start impeachment investigations formally, but that they vote out articles of impeachment, all of the evidence is already there. We don’t need more to impeach this president and if they don’t do it, I think the Democrats are going to lose in 2020, and probably deserve to lose.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

