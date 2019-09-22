President Donald Trump briefly spoke to reporters this morning and took questions about his phone call with the president of Ukraine, insisting it was “absolutely perfect.”

Per multiple reports, Trump repeatedly pressed the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden‘s son over ties to a Ukrainian gas company. Rudy Giuliani has been involved in pushing for an investigation as well.

Trump this morning said it was a “largely congratulatory conversation” and that they don’t want “people like Vice President Biden and his son” creating corruption.

One reporter asked if he would let Giuliani talk to Congress about what he asked. Trump said, “I would have no problem with [it]. Rudy’s a very straight shooter and Rudy wants to see the same thing as a lot of other people with respect to Ukraine. Ukraine has had a tremendous corruption problem.”

With respect to the whistleblower raising concerns over his call, the president said, “You can’t have that happen to a president of the United States. The conversation, by the way, was absolutely perfect. It was a beautiful, warm, nice conversation.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

