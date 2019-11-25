Outgoing Secretary of Energy Rick Perry revealed in an interview over the weekend that he believes President Donald Trump is “the chosen one” who was “sent by God” to lead us.

The former Governor of Texas recently sat down with Fox News, portions of the interview aired this weekend on Fox & Friends.

“God’s used imperfect people all through history,” Perry said, naming several Biblical figures. “King David wasn’t perfect, Saul wasn’t perfect, Solomon wasn’t perfect.”

Perry added that he gave Trump “a little one-pager on those Old Testament kings” about a month ago. “I shared it with him and said, ‘Mr. President, I know there are people that say you said you were the chosen one and I said, ‘You were,'” Perry noted. “I said, ‘If you’re a believing Christian, you understand God’s plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government.'”

Following is a selection of predictable reactions from prominent members of the political media:

I’m old enough to remember when Rick Perry called Trump a ‘cancer’ on conservatism https://t.co/OpHapVXj4P — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 25, 2019

Rick Perry is the latest to say Trump is “the chosen one”.

It looks like a cult. It walks like a cult. It quacks like a cult.

Yes, people. Trump’s base is a cult. pic.twitter.com/eLBgFFIyU5 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 25, 2019

“A man too arrogant, too self-absorbed, to seek God’s forgiveness is precisely the type of leader John Adams prayed would never occupy the White House” – Rick Perry https://t.co/ecNUH44VFX — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 25, 2019

If former reality TV host/casino owner Donald Trump is heaven sent, as Rick Perry claims, than it’s true God has a weird sense of humor. — Jim Heath (@JimHeathTV) November 25, 2019

I still can’t get over the idea that Rick Perry thinks Trump was Gods pick. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 25, 2019

