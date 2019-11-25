comScore

Rick Perry: Donald Trump is ‘the Chosen One’ Sent by God to Lead Us

By Colby HallNov 25th, 2019, 6:16 am

Outgoing Secretary of Energy Rick Perry revealed in an interview over the weekend that he believes President Donald Trump is “the chosen one” who was “sent by God” to lead us.

The former Governor of Texas recently sat down with Fox News, portions of the interview aired this weekend on Fox & Friends. 

“God’s used imperfect people all through history,” Perry said, naming several Biblical figures. “King David wasn’t perfect, Saul wasn’t perfect, Solomon wasn’t perfect.”

Perry added that he gave Trump “a little one-pager on those Old Testament kings” about a month ago. “I shared it with him and said, ‘Mr. President, I know there are people that say you said you were the chosen one and I said, ‘You were,'” Perry noted. “I said, ‘If you’re a believing Christian, you understand God’s plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government.'”

