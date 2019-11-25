

To the surprise of next to nobody playing close attention, Mike Bloomberg formally announced his bid for president this weekend. The Bloomberg campaign released its first formal campaign ad on Sunday featuring the theme “Rebuild America.”

The campaign ad opens by reminding viewers of Bloomberg’s self-made status, who had to “work his way through college” and built his business from a “single room” to a multi-billion dollar global media empire. Bloomberg is reportedly worth roughly $70 billion.

The political ad pretty much covers nearly salient topics the Bloomberg campaign would like to convey, focusing initially on Bloomberg’s term as mayor of New York, an office he took shortly after the attacks of 9/11. There are moments that feature helping the middle class, creating jobs, and making the city a more tolerant place. Plus, his efforts to end gun violence by advancing reform.

While the ad doesn’t mention President Donald Trump by name, the message is clear. While viewers see a shot of the White House a voice-over mentions that Bloomberg now “sees a different kind of menace coming from Washington.”

Watch above via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]