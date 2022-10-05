RNC’s Ronna McDaniel Accuses Google of ‘Voter Suppression,’ Planning Lawsuit Over ‘Spam’ Emails

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel accused Google of “voter suppression” in a Wednesday Fox Business appearance, claiming millions of emails from the GOP have been marked as spam or not delivered at all.

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo, McDaniel revealed the RNC is in the planning stages of a lawsuit against Google over the alleged suppression.

According to McDaniel, emails from the RNC to people who have opted in to receive them have not been delivered the last four days in the past 10 months. She claimed over nine million emails were not delivered last month alone.

“We are very seriously looking at how we can sue Google. Google controls 53 percent of the emails in the United States, and they are suppressing, right now, Republican get-out-the-vote emails ahead of this elections,” she said.

McDaniel claimed it is “voter suppression by Big Tech.”

“This is outrageous,” she said. “It is voter suppression by Big Tech, and we have to find a way to hold them accountable.”

McDaniel also suggested Big Tech will be a priority for Republicans should they take control of Congress in the midterm elections.

“We need to find a way to keep Big Tech’s thumb off the scale in our elections and in our democracy,” she said.

McDaniel revealed the RNC spoke with lawyers this week about a potential lawsuit and they hope to have an “announcement soon.”

McDaniel isn’t the only Republican looking to get litigious with Big Tech. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) recently announced she is looking to potentially sue Twitter over her personal account being permanently suspended for violating the platforms rules on posting Covid misinformation.

“It’s a complete violation of my freedom of speech. I was a private citizen and I’m owed damages,” the congressman said. “They have no right to do this to me. I just need to find out how many people I need to name on lawsuits and the social media companies. I’ve had enough of it.”

