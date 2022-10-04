Marjorie Taylor Greene Planning Lawsuit Over Twitter Ban: ‘I’m Owed Damages’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is planning a lawsuit over a permanent suspension by Twitter of her personal account, claiming she’s owed “damages.”

The Republican congresswoman told Just the News, No Noise this week that she’s already been in discussions with an attorney about a potential lawsuit. Twitter banned Greene’s personal account in January for multiple violations of their rules on Covid misinformation.

“We permanently suspended the account for repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy,” a Twitter spokesperson said at the time about the ban. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

“I’ve already talked to an attorney,” Greene announced. “I spoke with him last week, because I believe this is a complete violation of my freedom of speech.”

The Republican claimed Twitter violated her First Amendment rights as a private citizen. She claimed social media companies may have been working in coordination with the federal government to target her and others, meaning she could be suing Twitter and other entities.

“It’s a complete violation of my freedom of speech. I was a private citizen and I’m owed damages,” she said. “They have no right to do this to me. I just need to find out how many people I need to name on lawsuits and the social media companies. I’ve had enough of it.”

Greene still has a professional Twitter account that she posts to regularly.

I’ve been calling the Democrats “communists” and I’ve been right all along. This is not going to end well for them.https://t.co/IehkBS4KGv — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 4, 2022

Greene insisted there was nothing wrong with anything she posted in relation to Covid and called on Twitter to restore her account.

“Twitter is the one that’s in the wrong, so they should restore my personal account,” she said.

