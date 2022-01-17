Democratic Congressman Calls for Walensky’s Ouster Over CDC Missteps: ‘Come On!’

On Monday, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) appeared on Fox News and was asked about a tweet he sent last week in which he said embattled CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky should be replaced with Dr. Ashish Jha.

Walensky has had a rocky tenure since taking up her position last January, with the CDC repeatedly coming under fire for over mixed messaging on Covid guidance. Earlier this month, it was reported that Walensky has been taking media training sessions.

Khanna, who did not mention Walensky by name, suggested she be replaced by Jha, who is the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and has been a fixture on cable news during the pandemic. “Put him in charge of the CDC!” tweeted Khanna.

.@ashishkjha has been a national treasure in helping us get through the pandemic with reason, facts, compassion, and equal concern for the lives of all. Put him in charge of the CDC! https://t.co/msM50SZI3u — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 9, 2022

Khanna reiterated his position on Fox News on Monday.

“You mentioned the possibility of a new CDC director because the confusion is one of the things that has really made it so difficult for all of these businesses,” said Martha MacCallum. “Masking and testing and all of it makes it very hard for them when they have a lot of regulations they have to follow. Do you think a new CDC director would make a difference?”

The congressman replied by pushing Jha for the job once again and emphasized the importance of communication in the role.

“We need someone who is compassionate, who consistent and where the messaging is clear,” Khanna said. “And we need someone who’s going to really help make sure that we have testing for everyone, that we have masks for everyone, that we’re getting that done. So, I have floated Ashish Jha. There may be others, but I do think we need a clearer, better communication.”

MacCallum asked Khanna if he thinks masks and testing should have been made widely available in December while alluding to the emerging and rapid spread of the Omicron variant at the time

“Sure, absolutely,” he replied. “I said that. Others have said that. Look, it’s one thing for the country not to be able to produce semiconductors and that being in South Korea and Taiwan. That’s a real problem. But come on! Masks? Testing? Two years into this? This is America. We should be able to get everyone an N95 mask. We should be able to have universal testing.”

Watch above via Fox News.

