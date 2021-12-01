Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel appeared on Newsmax on Wednesday and parroted the baseless claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had bought a mansion in Florida.

During a discussion on the GOP’s prospects for the 2022 midterm elections, host Eric Bolling told McDaniel that Republicans will likely “crush it.”

“Yeah, there’s 19 Democrat retirements already,” she said. “Nineteen in the House.”

“I’m waiting for Pelosi to say, ‘I don’t wanna be part of this bloodbath,'” said Bolling.

“I heard she’s looking for houses in Florida,” McDaniel replied. “So maybe Ron DeSantis, you know, is a better governor… than [Gavin] Newsom. But she’s looking for houses in Florida.”

McDaniel was referencing a fake story that rocketed around conservative social media last month. The claim appeared to be the handiwork of conservative Twitter personality John Cardillo, who said “local sources” told him Pelosi bought a mansion in Jupiter Island.

The fake news was also tweeted out by Andrew Pollack, and subsequently, a DeSanstis spokesperson quote-tweeted Pollack’s tweet. She eventually deleted it.

“Isn’t it amazing?” Bolling continued. “Pelosi of all people, I don’t think she’s looking. I believe she bought in Jupiter Beach for $30 million.”

“I heard that,” said McDaniel.

“Florida!” Bolling exclaimed. “Of all the places that this woman, all the heartache that she gives Ron DeSantis, and all that disrespect she gives that man, she’s gonna end up being one of his constituents. I guess she may have to vote for him because he’s doing a pretty good job.”

“She likes no income tax,” said McDaniel. “She must like his tax policy. That’s why people go to Florida. That’s why many people go to Florida. Between Newsom and DeSantis, she just chose DeSantis.”

