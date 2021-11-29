Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spokeswoman Christina Pushaw scrubbed a message on Twitter promoting last week’s false claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had closed on a deal to purchase a $25 million estate in Jupiter Island, Florida.

“Nancy Pelosi just bought a $25,000,000 mansion in Florida,” Andrew Pollack wrote in the Nov. 23 tweet that Pushaw shared. “Remember this the next time she criticizes @GovRonDeSantis for keeping Florida open and taxes low.” The false claim appeared to originate with John Cardillo on Nov. 20, when the conservative Twitter personality said “local sources” told him Pelosi had purchased an estate in the luxury coastal community. The inaccurate claim quickly spread through a variety of conservative media outlets.

Pelosi spokesman Andrew Hammill denied the report days later, saying in a Nov. 24 statement to media it was “completely false” and adding, “There’s no such pending sale nor is the family looking or interested.”

The claim by Pushaw had vanished from Twitter as of Nov. 29.

Wait, Ron DeSantis’s spox pushed fake news about Nancy Pelosi buying a Florida mansion? I’m sure Christina Pushaw will get right on that correction and her apologists will push her on this as we…. hahah just kidding.https://t.co/De3LpOtYVZ pic.twitter.com/k95ut3P8rz — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) November 29, 2021

Whoever does purchase the 10,000-square-foot residence in question should expect to get hit with a monthly tax bill of a little more than $21,000, according to public listings, but they’ll enjoy an “open chef inspired gourmet kitchen, custom wine cellar, private elevator,” and a “six bedroom split floorplan providing maximum privacy for your master retreat.” The home last sold in 2015 for $14.4 million.

The town in Florida’s Martin County houses around 800 residents and boasts a median household income slightly above $190,000, according to the Census Bureau, a little less than the $223,500 salary the 82-year-old Pelosi draws from the House of Representatives. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, makes considerably more as the founder of venture capital firm Financial Leasing Services. His personal investment activity drew scrutiny in January, when congressional disclosure forms revealed he purchased up to $1 million in Tesla stock options — just as the Biden administration prepared to take measures promoting electric vehicle manufacturing.

Congressional disclosures indicated the couple held up to $257 million assets as of 2018, along with $97 million in liabilities, for a maximum net worth of $160 million.

