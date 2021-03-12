RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel tried Friday to downplay the fundraising rift set off by former President Donald Trump.

To briefly recap: Trump’s team recently sent the RNC, NRCC, and the NRSC cease-and-desist letters to stop them from using his name and likeness in fundraising appeals. The RNC said in its response that they’re going to continue using his name, and even said in its letter, “[We] understand that President Trump reaffirmed to [Ronna McDaniel] over the weekend that he approves of the RNC’s current use of his name in fundraising and other materials, including for our upcoming donor retreat event at Palm Beach at which we look forward to him participating.”

Trump later sent out a statement telling people to donate directly to his PAC instead of giving money to RINOs. He followed up with another statement saying, “I fully support the Republican Party and important GOP Committees, but I do not support RINOs and fools, and it is not their right to use my likeness or image to raise funds.So much money is being raised and completely wasted by people that do not have the GOP’s best interests in mind.”

On Fox News Friday, Martha MacCallum asked McDaniel directly about the former president’s statements and his “steering away from other Republican organized party fund-raising machines and the steering of it to his own PAC.”

McDaniel continued to praise Trump as “the best fundraiser and the best supporter of the party of any president in history… especially at the RNC.”

“He’s speaking at our retreat in April, he’s continuing to do things for the RNC,” she continued. “But this isn’t unusual, that as he steps into this new role, he’s going to create a PAC that’s going to get involved in primaries… The RNC has a very different role.”

MacCallum brought up the 2020 election to ask, “There was a lot of money raised by the president’s PAC for the Georgia races, but doesn’t look like it was spent on the Georgia races. Are you worried that could happen in 2022?”

McDaniel just pointed to the money the RNC raised that went into the Georgia race and other efforts.

