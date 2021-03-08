Former President Donald Trump is appealing directly to his supporters to send money to his PAC and not to “RINOS.”

As you may have heard, the former president has been in a big of a back-and-forth with the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Lawyers for Trump sent them cease-and-desist letters to get them to stop using his name and likeness in fundraising emails.

The RNC has responded to the request, and as Politico reported Monday, they said, “We understand that President Trump reaffirmed to [RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel] over the weekend that he approves of the RNC’s current use of his name in fundraising and other materials, including for our upcoming donor retreat event at Palm Beach at which we look forward to him participating.”

Hours later Trump sent out this statement:

“No more money for RINOS. They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base—they will never lead us to Greatness. Send your donation to Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com. We will bring it all back stronger than ever before!”

Trump with a message and an explicit ask to send him money, and not other Republicans: pic.twitter.com/R62agEjmLP — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 9, 2021

Trump’s recent speech at CPAC made it very clear he’s still not happy with a number of Republicans — especially the ones who voted to impeach and convict him after his weeks of baseless election claims riled up a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol.

